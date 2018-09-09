Man killed, woman injured in head-on collision in Oconee County

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A man was killed and a woman was injured Saturday night in a head on collision in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis, the accident happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Friendship Road near Seneca.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Keith Randall Moore, 52, of Seneca, was driving a Chevy pickup truck southbound on Friendship Road when he crossed the centerline and hit a Chevy Tahoe that was traveling northbound head on.

Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped int he vehicle, according to SCHP. He died on scene from blunt force traumatic injuries, according to the Addis.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, a 36-year-old woman, was entrapped and had to be extracted from her vehicle, according to SCHP. She was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

