Accidents & Traffic

Greenville Co. man dies in hit and run collision

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 12:05 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office have been investigating a fatal hit and run collision Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Old Piedmont Road near Two Notch Road, according to the coroner's office. 

Eric Rosser White, 53, of Greenville, was driving a moped on Old Piedmont Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the coroner's office. 

White was pronounced dead on at the scene. 

The coroner's office and SCHP will continue to investigate the incident. 

We will update this story as information becomes available.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center