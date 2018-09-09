Greenville Co. man dies in hit and run collision

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office have been investigating a fatal hit and run collision Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Old Piedmont Road near Two Notch Road, according to the coroner's office.

Eric Rosser White, 53, of Greenville, was driving a moped on Old Piedmont Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the coroner's office.

White was pronounced dead on at the scene.

The coroner's office and SCHP will continue to investigate the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.