Accidents & Traffic

Union Co. woman killed in crash

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:39 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:27 PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash in Union County.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Bailey Road in Buffalo, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said in a news release.

Holcombe identified the driver as Christel Darlene Poole, 48, of Buffalo.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Poole was driving northbound on Baily Road when she drove off of the right side of the road, over-corrected and then crashed into a tree off of the left side of the roadway. 

The coroner's office, SCHP and the Union County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the crash. 

An autopsy has been scheduled Friday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center