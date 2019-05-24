Union Co. woman killed in crash

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash in Union County.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Bailey Road in Buffalo, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said in a news release.

Holcombe identified the driver as Christel Darlene Poole, 48, of Buffalo.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Poole was driving northbound on Baily Road when she drove off of the right side of the road, over-corrected and then crashed into a tree off of the left side of the roadway.

The coroner's office, SCHP and the Union County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled Friday.