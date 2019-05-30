Spartanburg Co. teen crashes while leading deputies on chase, report says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shawn Sage (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center) [ + - ] Video

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- An Inman teen lost control of an SUV and crashed into a tree as he allegedly tried to elude deputies.

Shawn Michael Sage, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for a blue light and other traffic crimes, according to jail records.

Troopers say Sage ran off South Avenue and crashed into a tree on Wednesday night.

Sage was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy tried to stop a driver, later identified as Sage, for driving a vehicle with a stolen tag.

Sage reportedly floored the gas, spinning tires and sliding into a ditch before managing to drive out of the ditch and lead the deputy on a chase.

Sage lost control at a sharp curve on South Avenue and Sims Chapel Road. The report says Sage was going 70 miles per hour when he ran off the road and crashed head on into a tree.

Sage was partially ejected and pinned under the flipped SUV.

The report says Sage reached into the vehicle several times and dug through the debris before he was ordered to show the deputy his hands.

After the vehicle was flipped upright, deputies found a loaded pistol on the ground where Sage was previously reaching, according to the report.

Sage was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center early Thursday and released later that morning, according to jail records.