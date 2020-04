ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was airlifted from a crash in Anderson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Anderson County dispatch officials, the crash happened at about 12:13 p.m. on Harbin Drive near Highway 187.

Dispatch officials said the crash involved a truck and a golf cart.

One person was injured and airlifted to an area hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.