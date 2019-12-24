One dead, one injured in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and another was injured Monday during a single-vehicle crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a minivan was traveling on Zion Church Road at about 11 a.m. when the minivan ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver and passenger, Betty A White, 82, of Easley, were transported to the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. White died at the hospital from her injuries.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.