1 dead following crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash Saturday evening Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Big Creek Road at Elrod Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford pickup was traveling east while a 2007 Saturn utility vehicle was traveling north from a private drive and attempted to turn left onto Big Creek Road.

The Saturn utility vehicle was hit by the Ford pickup.

The driver of the Saturn utility vehicle has died. Their identity has not been released.

