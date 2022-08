Crash in Greenville Co

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said traffic reconstruction is on the scene at Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive in reference to the crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, police said. One person was pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

