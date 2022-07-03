GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on West Parker Road near Castell Drive.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling east when it collided with a Honda traveling west on West Parker Road according to troopers.

The driver and passenger of the Ford truck were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Honda died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.