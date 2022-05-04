ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday in a crash in Anderson.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:28 a.m. on Highway SC 24 near Wham Road.

Troopers said a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Highway SC 24, then crossed the center lane and hit a Chevy Equinox head-on.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was taken to the hospital for injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford Ranger died at the scene according to the SCHP.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Troopers said the SCHP is investigating the crash at this time.