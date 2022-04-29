EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Thursday in a crash in Edgefield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on SC 19 in Trenton.

Troopers said a dump truck was traveling south on SC 19 when a Toyota traveling north went left of center and crashed into the truck head-on.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital for injuries according to troopers.

SCHP said the other driver died at the scene.

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation at this time.