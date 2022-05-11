GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Mauldin.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:06 a.m. at mile marker 33 on Interstate 385 Southbound.

Troopers said a car was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The driver overcorrected across the interstate and hit the median barrier.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

The SCHP said there was one passenger in the vehicle that was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Troopers said the driver died on the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.