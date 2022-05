GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:12 p.m. on Highway 25 North.

The coroner said the driver was traveling north at a high speed when the vehicle crossed over the southbound lane, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the driver as 28-year-old Austin Chandler Shirley, of Greenville.