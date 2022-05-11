SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Cowpens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on Mayor Road near Ben Bonner Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road. The car hit an embankment, a tree then another tree which caused the car to overturn back into the road.

The SCHP said EMS took the driver and three passengers occupying the car to the hospital for injuries.

According to troopers, the driver later died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.