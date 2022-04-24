SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in Spartanburg.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Nazareth Church Road around 9 a.m.

Troopers said, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Nazareth Church Road and a Volkswagen SUV was traveling east. The Ford Ranger drove left of center which led to the vehicle sideswiping the Volkswagen SUV.

The Ford Ranger then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

The highway patrol said, the driver of the Volkswagen SUV was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Ford Ranger died on scene, according to troopers.

SCHP said, troopers are investigating the crash at this time.