NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Newberry police officer is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday evening in Newbery County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive.

A Ford Taurus was traveling south on Nance Street while a tractor-trailer was traveling east on Dixie Drive.

Troopers said the two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

CBS affiliate WLTX reported that the driver of the Ford Taurus was an officer with the Newberry police officer who was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.