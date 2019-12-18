1  of  2
1 ejected, killed during crash on SC 187 in Picken Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed late Tuesday night during a crash on SC 187.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a black Honda Accord was traveling north at about 11:52 p.m. on SC 187.

The driver went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a culvert in a ditch, which caused their vehicle to flip over, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

