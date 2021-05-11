1 injured, 1 dead following crash on US 176 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was injured and another died Monday following a crash on US 176.

Troopers said the driver of a 1997 Lexus sedan and the driver of a 2012 BMW sedan were heading east on US 176. At about 9:30 p.m., the driver of the the Lexus attempted to turn left onto Dogwood Club. Troopers said the driver of the BMW crashed into the Lexus.

Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles before being transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Troopers said neither driver was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the BMW, Arthur Simpson, Jr., 19, of Spartanburg, died at the hospital, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Highway patrol and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.