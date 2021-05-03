1 killed, 1 airlifted following motorcycle crash in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a woman was killed and a man was airlifted Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in Gaffney.

The coroner’s office said the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson was headed north on Old Georgia Highway as the driver of a 2012 Nissan was headed south. The driver of the Nissan failed to yield right of way while attempting to turn left onto Corry Street, and the motorcycle crashed into the Nissan.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were thrown from the bike. The driver was flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. His passenger, Tina Carol Easler, 52, of Blacksburg, was taken to Cherokee Medical Center, where she died, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation.

The coroner’s office will continue to investigate.