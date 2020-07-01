1 killed, 2 injured during crash on Hill House Rd. in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and two others were injured early Wednesday morning during a crash on Hill House Road in Anderson.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was headed east on Hill House Road at about 12:21 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. He traveled off of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, Michael Leo Hicks, 47, of Anderson, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two passengers in the vehicle. One was flown to Prisma Health and the other one was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center. Their injuries do not seem to be life-threatening, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.