1 killed, 2 injured during overnight crash at Hayes Rd & Abbeville Hwy in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Hayes Road and Abbeville Highway.

Troopers said the driver of a 1990 Chevrolet station wagon was headed west on Abbeville Highway when the driver of a 1995 Toyota pickup truck who was headed south on Hayes Road crashed into them.

The passenger of the station wagon was killed during the crash. Both drivers were injured during the crash and were taken to AnMed Health.

Troopers said the passenger who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

