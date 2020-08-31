1 killed, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Sunday night during a three-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said at about 10:42 p.m. the driver of a 2006 Nissan Xterra was traveling in the wrong direction on Calhoun Memorial Highway (US 123) near Old Easley Highway (SC 124).

The driver of a 2015 Kia Soul and the driver of a 2011 Toyota Prius were traveling southbound on Calhoun Memorial Highway as the driver of the Nissan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The driver of the Kia was able to swerve into the guardrail to avoid hitting the Nissan, troopers said. The Nissan and the Toyota crash into each other head-on.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, trooper said. The driver of the Kia, the driver of the Nissan and a passenger of the Nissan were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

