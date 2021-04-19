1 killed during 4-vehicle crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GANTT, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed late Sunday night during a four-vehicle crash on Augusta Road near Gantt.

Troopers said the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south on Augusta Road at about 11:45 p.m. The driver attempted to change lanes near Bethuel Church Road and crashed into a 2010 Mazda sedan that was also traveling southbound.

The driver of the 2002 Chevy sedan then lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, troopers said. The driver’s vehicle was then hit by a 2013 Ford F150 and a 2010 Chevrolet sedan.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet sedan was thrown from their vehicle, troopers said. The driver died at the scene.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.