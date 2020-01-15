Man killed during crash near Chinquapin Road in Greenwood Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Wednesday morning during a crash near Chinquapin Road in Greenwood County.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, Gary Hudson Smith Jr., 81, of Greenwood, was driving south-west on Chinquapin Road at about 5:56 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Smith drove off of the left side of the roadway near Westover Street. He crashed into a ditch, which caused his car to overturn before he crashed into a tree.

Smith died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said Smith’s death was ruled an accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

