1 killed during crash on HWY 178 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed Thursday night during a crash on Highway 178 in Pickens County.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Highway 178 at about 10:15 p.m. The driver attempted to turn left onto Slab Bridge Road and collided with a 1999 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed during the crash. Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside of the vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was injured and flown to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

SCHP and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.