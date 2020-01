ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Wednesday evening on New Leicester Highway in Asheville.

Asheville Police said officers responded at about 5:12 p.m. to a crash near 125 New Leicester Highway near Heritage Drive.

Kishiko Araya Adams, 66, of Asheville, was attempting to turn left from Heritage Drive onto New Leicester Highway when another vehicle crashed into her.

Adams was taken to Mission Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police will continue to investigate the crash.