1 killed during crash on SC 14 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Wednesday morning during a crash on SC 14.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. on SC 14 near Equinox Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on SC 14 when they crossed over the center line and crashed into a Honda SUV, troopers said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in Greenville for their injuries.

One of the passengers of the Honda SUV died at the scene, troopers said.

SCHP and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.