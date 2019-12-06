1 killed during single-vehicle crash on Plemmons Rd in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Thursday night during a single-vehicle crash on Plemmons Road in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m.

The driver of a 2008 Lexus was headed north on Plemmons Road when they drove off of the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has been working to notify the driver’s family.

Troopers and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

