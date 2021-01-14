1 killed when van crashed into dump truck’s trailer on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed Thursday morning during a crash on I-26 East in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Freightliner dump truck was pulling a trailer on I-26 East about 8:10 a.m. As the driver of the dump truck was slowing for traffic, the driver of a 2006 Ford minivan crashed into the trailer.

One of the passengers in the minivan was trapped during the crash and died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the minivan was transported to Spartanburg Regional for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.