1 pedestrian killed, another injured during crash on US 29 near Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Coroner’s Office officials said two men were hit by a vehicle on US 29 near Blacksburg after running out of fuel.

The coroner’s office said the men ran out of fuel near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney. They began walking north on US 29/West Cherokee Street at about 12:05 a.m.

The driver of a 2006 Volvo was also traveling north on US 29 as the men were walking on the shoulder of the road. The Volvo crashed into the men, killing one and injuring another, the coroner’s office said.

Ethan Skylar Arrowood, 27, of Grover, N.C., died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the Volvo was not injured.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.