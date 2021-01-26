1 taken to hospital following deputy-involved crash near Williamston

Crash on Midway Road near Cherokee Road near Williamston (Source: WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a driver was taken to an area hospital Monday night following a crash that involved a deputy.

Sheriff’s office officials said the deputy responded at about 7 p.m. for a report of a person armed with a knife.

The deputy activated their lights and siren for an emergency response, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office officials said the deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

7 News crews on scene said the crash happened on Midway Road near Cherokee Road near Williamston.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for their injuries. The deputy was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.