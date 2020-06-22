13-year-old killed during crash on Anita Dr. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 13-year-old girl died early Monday morning following a crash on Anita Drive in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Zykeria Keylois Posey, of Spartanburg, was a passenger in the vehicle. She died at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said three juveniles, including Zykeria, were in the vehicle when it left the roadway and crashed early Monday morning.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg Police Department will continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Spartanburg Police at (864) 596-2090 or MPO Kevin Renneker at krenneker@cityofspartanburg.org.

