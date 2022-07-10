LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road.

Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off the left side of the road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment then hit a tree and overturned, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Sam Balentine.