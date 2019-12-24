2 crashes shut down I-85 NB near Hwy 153

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two crashes in the same area shut down Interstate 85 northbound Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the first crash happened at about 4:28 a.m. and the second crash happened at about 4:43 a.m. Both crashes happened near Exit 40/Highway 153.

As of 5:40 a.m., South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website said all northbound lanes were blocked.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

