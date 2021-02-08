2 dead after crash along N. Harrison Bridge Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a deadly crash along North Harrison Bridge Road near Simpsonville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near 4 p.m. near the intersection of North Harrison Bridge Road and New Harrison Bridge Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2015 Ford work van was headed east on New Harrison Bridge Road as the driver of a 2015 Ford SUV was headed south on North Harrison Bridge Road. The driver of the SUV disregarded a stop sign at the intersection. The van crashed into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV and one their passengers died at the scene. The 4-year-old passenger was not injured, troopers said.

The driver of the work van was injured and taken to an area hospital, troopers said. Their passenger was not injured.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.