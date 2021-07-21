2 injured in crash that flipped postal vehicle on US 123 in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured after a car rear ended a postal service vehicle causing it to flip Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clemson Police Department.

Officers received calls about a crash at 3:03 p.m. on US 123 near Mile Marker 3, between the Berkley Drive and US 93 overpasses.

Police said a US Mail Carrier vehicle and a Dodge Charger were traveling southbound on US 123 when the Charger collided with the rear of the mail carrier vehicle, causing the mail carrier vehicle to flip into the oncoming northbound lanes.

The mail carrier vehicle continued across the northbound lanes, hit the guard rail on the other side, rolled over it and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

According to police, two vehicles traveling northbound attempted not to hit the postal vehicle and in the process, hit one another.

The charger, after hitting the postal vehicle, hit the guard rail on the southbound side, then

traveled across the southbound and northbound lanes of travel, hit and went over the guard rail on

the southbound side, and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

Police said two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital.

Chief Campos stated, “These typed of crashes are completely avoidable when drivers obey traffic laws and are not distracted. We pray for the speedy recovery of all who were injured in this crash.”