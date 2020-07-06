Live Now
2 killed during crash on Old Furnace Rd in Spartanburg Co.

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:18 p.m. on Old Furnace Road near Peachtree Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 1998 GMC SUV was headed west on Old Furnace Road when they drove left of the center line. The driver over-corrected and went off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle flipped over before crashing into a tree.

The driver and one of the passengers died at the scene, according to troopers. The third passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

