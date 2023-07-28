ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:40 a.m. on US 76.

troopers said a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling west on US 76 when it drove off the right side of the road, hit a telephone pole and gas line, and overturned.

Both occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.