GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two motorcyclists died Friday night in a crash in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 9 p.m. on Stallings Road.

Troopers said both drivers were traveling east when they made contact with each other and ran off the left side of the road hitting several trees.

Both drivers died at the scene, troopers said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the drivers at this time.