2 Wade Hampton HS students die following crash on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said two teen died following a crash Monday on North Pleasantburg Drive.

The coroner’s office said three Wade Hampton High School students were driving on North Pleasantburg Drive, headed towards Rutherford Road, when the driver of the Ford Explorer lost control just before midnight.

During the crash, the vehicle overturned and two teens were ejected from the SUV, according to the coroner’s office.

All three students were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The coroner’s office said two teens died at the hospital following the crash. Grant Edward Harrelson, 16, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday at about 10:16 p.m. Emma Frances Calder, 16, of Greenville, passed away Thursday at about 1:10 a.m.

There is no word on the third student’s injuries.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.