GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was charged with driving under the influence after a four-vehicle crash Friday morning in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the crash happened at 8:28 a.m. on Pleasantburg Drive and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police arrested one person and charged them with driving under the influence. Their identity has not been released.

Details are limited. We will update this story when more information becomes available.