(WSPA) – Five collisions on I-85 northbound are causing delays and roadway blockages, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

According to the SCHP, the collisions are between mile marker 91 and 86. The roadway at mile marker 86 northbound has been blocked as well as “several spots in the SB lane,” troopers said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol urges travelers to avoid the area and expect delays.