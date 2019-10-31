75-year-old man dies following crash on SC 11 near Westminster

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died at the hospital Thursday following a crash on SC 11 near Westminster.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on SC11/Cherokee Scenic Highway.

James Bruce Ballard, 75, of Spartanburg, was taken to the emergency room at Oconee Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner’s office. He died at about 8:14 a.m.

The coroner’s office said Ballard’s death was ruled an accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.