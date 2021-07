CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said all lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound and Northbound near Exit 90 is blocked following a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has responded to the crash.

The crash happened at about 2:52 p.m. between at least two vehicles.

Cherokee County. 7/15/21. Troopers are responding to a collision on I-85 SB near the 90 MM. BOTH SB and NB lanes are currently shut down. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Avoid this area if possible. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9I2kZadpUz — Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) July 15, 2021

Troopers said there are injuries and traffic is backed up for miles.

