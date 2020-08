SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down following a crash involving several tractor trailers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 8:11 a.m. near mile marker 62.

I-85 NB 62.5 MM is completely shut down due to a collision involving several tractor trailers. Avoid this area. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Iwk3Arh3BV — Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) August 19, 2020

