ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A street in Asheville will close for one week, starting on Sunday, May 7.

Hill Street from Montford Avenue to 135 Hill Street will close temporarily through May 13 to allow for stormwater culvert replacements, according to the Public Works Stormwater Division.

Work on the road will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce the impact on the community.

The closure does not allow for any through traffic. Detour signs will be placed to direct traffic to Courtland Avenue.