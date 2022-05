GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a car crash Sunday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. at the intersection of Augusta Road and Bessie Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

SCHP said troopers are responding to the crash at this time.