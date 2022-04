McCORMICK CO., S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash in McCormick County killed one person Saturday morning.

According to SCHP Corporal Joe Hovis, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Nissan drifted off Liberty Hill Road. Hovis said the car overturned, killing the driver at the scene.

The McCormick County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.