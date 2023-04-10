HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Overnight closures of Interstate 26 are scheduled this week in Henderson County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-26 will have several detours in place to assist drivers during four overnight closures.

On Monday and Tuesday, I-26 West from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Airport Road (Exit 40) will close after 8 p.m. to allow crews to set safety barriers and begin building new entrance and exit ramps to the rest area. It will reopen at 6 a.m.

Drivers will be directed on U.S. 25 Business (Hendersonville Road) north to Airport Road (N.C. 280) to rejoin I-26.

On Wednesday and Thursday, I-26 East from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Upward Road (Exit 53) will close after 8 p.m. so crews can repair a bridge expansion joint in the bridge over a railroad. It will reopen at 6 a.m.

Detours will direct drivers on U.S. 25 Business (Asheville Highway) through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 and then Upward Road to rejoin I-26.

Longer green lights for both detours will accommodate the additional traffic.

The repairs are part of the I-26 Widening project used to reduce congestion and improve travel times. Work in the Henderson County area is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2024.