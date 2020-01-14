1 killed during crash on Locust Hill Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a fatal crash on Locust Hill Road near Greer.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on Locust Hill Road near SC 290.

Troopers said the driver of a 2013 Chevy pickup truck was traveling east on Locust Hill Road when they went off of the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped and had to be cut out of the truck.

The driver died at the scene, according to troopers.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

